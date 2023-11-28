THIS is how many people tuned into Patrick Kielty’s first Toy Show

RTÉ have released the viewing figures for this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

The Toy Show aired last Friday and was a roaring success for first-time host Patrick Kielty.

The show has now become the most-watched programme of the year and has broken records on RTÉ Player from those watching in Ireland and around the world.

With Patrick channelling his inner Buddy the Elf to host the show, RTÉ have revealed that the average TV viewing for Friday night's show is now over 1.7 million, including catch-up viewing on Saturday and Sunday.

Credit: Andres Poveda Photography / RTÉ

Audiences from 147 countries around the world streamed the programme on RTÉ Player. There were first-time streams from Cameroon, British Virgin Islands, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Nearly one quarter of all live streams on Friday night were from outside of Ireland, making the show the most-watched programme on RTÉ Player for 2023.

There was also a 97% increase on RTÉ Player streams from the UK, as they went up from 33k in 2022 to 65k in 2023. Streams from Northern Ireland more than doubled.

#LateLateToyShow generated an incredible 26.2 million video views and 2.2 million interactions so far on social media platforms.

Christmas cheer was spread for all to hear, as €3.6 million was raised for the Toy Show Appeal to help charities across Ireland in the upcoming year.

This brings the total amount of funds raised by the Toy Show Appeal to over €21 million since the inaugural Appeal in 2020.

Speaking about his debut Toy Show, Kielty said: “I’m still coming back down to earth from an amazing night last Friday. I want to express huge thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s Late Late Toy Show so special”.

“To all of you who watched, to the brilliant kids who brought their magic and put a giant smile on all of our faces”.

He added, “And, to every last one of you who gave so generously to our Toy Show Appeal – you have made a massive difference to so many children’s lives – thank you! Being part of it is something I will never forget – a forever night!”.