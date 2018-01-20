This is how many days Trump has spent golfing since entering office

Today marks the one year anniversary since the world became a much more, erm, interesting place – since Donald Trump became President of the United States.

The business mogul has officially spent 365 days in the White House, but in actuality, many of those days were spent else where.

According to reports, Donald Trump has spend 91 days of the last year on the golf course.

While on the campaign trail, Trump told his potential voters: 'I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.'

Clearly, he's not that overworked.

According to trumpgolfcount.com, Trump spends the majority of his golf trips shmoozing with athletes and business execs.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

The website also details that the cost of transporting the POTUS on these golf trips has amounted to over 22 million dollars.

Here's to a 2018 full of more golf instead of nuclear warfare.