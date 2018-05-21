This Irish photographer has recreated Meghan Markle’s look

So, unless you have been peacefully residing under a rock for months, you will know about the royal wedding.

On Saturday afternoon, Prince Harry married the beautiful Meghan Markle, in a memorable ceremony.

And while Harry looked fab, along with all the famous guests – it was, of course, the bride that stole the show.

Rightly.

Meghan Markle, the now Duchess of Sussex, wore a simple dress by Claire Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy.

The stunning bride paired the gown with a long, lace veil and tiara, loaned to her by The Queen.

FLAWLESS, let me tell you.

Anyway, it was only a matter of time before someone recreated the look.

Rashida Keenan is an Irish photographer, who uploaded her own take on Meghan Markle's wedding look yesterday – just 22 hours after rhe main event.

"I have spent today with an incredible bunch of talented ladies, who in less than 22 hours have recreated Meghan Markles stunning wedding looks," she wrote on Facebook.

"Make sure to get your copy of tomorrows Belfast Telegraph to read all about it. Photography Rashida Keenan Wedding dresses- Shauna Fay Veil Sharon Patterson/ Elody Bride Tiara handmade by Donna Mackin Millinery Jewellery by Jack Murphy Jewellers Newry Flowers & Arch by Martina Crilly Hair by Chocolate Blonde Hair Couture Makeup by Rosemary Wright Make Up Artist Model – @Cleo Parkinson Venue – Darver Castle / & Newry Catheral Thank you ladies for asking me to be part of this beautiful project. Rashida x."

She absolutely nailed it – and we're so impressed.

Check out the pics, and let us know your thoughts…