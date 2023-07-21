THIS I’m A Celeb star reveals surprising career move into acting

One of the former stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has announced a surprising career move!

Frankie Bridge, who finished the 2021 series in third place, has revealed that she will be making her acting debut.

From next month, the 34-year-old will be starring in 2:22 A Ghost Story in London’s West End.

Earlier today, Frankie chose to take to social media to share the exciting news. The Saturdays singer posted the official cast poster for the hit thrilling play, which confirms that she will be taking on the role of Lauren.

“I’m joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story playing the role of Lauren. It’s a total dream come true!” Frankie gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I’ve loved the show since I first saw it. It’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn’t be more excited to join @jaimewinstone @cliffordsamuel @rickychamp2 @222aghoststory who have already made me feel like a part of the family!” she added.

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments section of Frankie’s post to express their well-wishes as she embarks on her new venture.

“I can’t believe you’re doing this!! I’m bursting with excitement!!!!” wrote fellow Loose Women panelist Denise Welch.

“Go Frankie!!! You’ll be amazing!!” exclaimed singer Pixie Lott.

“OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD Frankie!!!! can’t wait to watch you,” former Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown added.

The character of Lauren in 2:22 A Ghost Story has been known for attracting big British names in the past, with the likes of Giovanna Fletcher, Laura Whitmore and Cheryl previously taking on the role.

Frankie will be making her acting debut alongside the current cast, which includes former Holby City actor Clifford Samuel, Love, Rosie actress Jaime Winstone and EastEnders star Ricky Champ.

The play, which is set in a ghost-filled haunted house, is expected to run with Frankie until September 17.