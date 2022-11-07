This I’m A Celeb star has just QUIT the show on medical grounds

Someone has left the jungle already!

It has just been revealed that former Love Island star Olivia Atwood has left the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, less than 24 hours after the new series began.

A spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity has said: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.”

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show,” the spokesperson added.

Viewers saw the 31-year-old get thrown into the deep end in last night’s opening episode, as she was picked by the public to become a ‘VIP’ – secretly meaning ‘Very Isolated Person’.

Although Olivia got to enjoy the luxury of a delicious meal, things soon took a dramatic turn. She and fellow campmate, DJ Chris Moyles, were tasked with jumping out of a helicopter.

However, the Love Island star took it in her stride! "Oh my god I'm crying, that's the most amazing thing I've ever done, ever," she exclaimed after landing on a beach. "That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing."

Later, in a shocking twist, Olivia discovered that she would be forced to spend her first night in Australia on a desert island, along with Chris, singer Boy George and presenter Scarlette Douglas. The remaining six campmates were allowed to enter the infamous Australian camp and settle into jungle life.

It is believed that Olivia is now currently on her way home to the UK, to be reunited with her fiancé Bradley Dack.

It is not yet known whether or not a replacement for Olivia will be drafted into the jungle at the last minute.

To find out more, fans will have to tune into the next installment of I’m A Celebrity, which airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.