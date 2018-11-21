This Harry Potter Gift Guide is perfect for magic-loving muggles

As a self-confessed Harry Potter addict, these pressies are literally my dream.

Christmas to Potter fans is sitting back in front of a roaring firre, sipping on a Butterbeer, after a snowy afternoon pottering around Hogsmeade.

Maybe dipping into a box of Bertie Botts Every Favour Beans. (See? Told you were were Potter obsessives.)

And we're sure that everyone has a Potterhead friend/sibling/boyf/girlf/colleague – so what better present to get them then something inspired by the Wizarding world?

We've gathered a few gorgeous gift ideas that Harry Potter fans will be delighted to unwrap this Christmas…you're welcome.

Hogwarts Combat Boots (hottopic.com)

Platform 9 3/4 Crossbody Bag

(hottopic.com)

Harry Potter™ Real Talking Sorting Hat™ (littlewoodsireland.com)

Harry Potter™ Swish and Flick Cosmetic Brushes(boots.ie)

Dumbledore's Office Scented Candle

(etsy.com)

Magic Moving Photo Printer

Lifeprint

(amazon.com)

Sorting Hat Charm Bracelet

(alexandani.com)

Chocolate Frog

(amazon.com)

Hermione Granger™ TimeTurner™ by Noble Collection (harrypottershop.com)

Aquarius Harry Potter Marauders Map 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle (amazon.com)

Harry Potter Hogwarts Travel Mug (littlewoodsireland.ie)

Harry Potter: The Character Vault(bookdepository.com)

Don't Worry – Luna Lovegood (www.emp.ie)

Harry Potter Colour Changing Glass (www.menkind.co.uk)

ALEX AND ANI Harry Potter Glasses Ring Wrap (www.arnotts.ie)

Harry Potter Muggles Latte Boxed Mug (www.easons.com)

Whatever you choose to get, you can be sure that any Harry Potter fans will be riddikukus-ly happy.