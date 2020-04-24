This gorgeous new range will give your skin a natural glow

During these unprecedented times, stress is higher, and we are out of our usual routines. Taking care of those we love is important, but it is also important to take care of ourselves. Without access to our usual self-care rituals from professionals, we must make new rituals for ourselves at home. Like so many other things, we tend to rush through our daily bathing routines – in the process forgetting the longstanding significance and restorative power of this daily ritual.

On the contrary, bathing can and should be a meditative, reflective part of daily life. Life has a way of getting on top of us, breaking away from the pressures of work and daily stresses has become a mandatory habit and a true saviour. Self-care days allow for a much-needed recharge and relaxation time, so you are set up to have an amazing week. Perfect your self-care ritual with Dermalogica’s incredible range of body products.

Dermalogica Body Collection, featuring exquisite natural scents and innovative formulas with active botanicals, each product in the new collection is meant to invite a moment of quiet reflection as it delights the senses and delivers advanced ingredients for radiant, healthy-looking skin. Influenced by centuries of traditional bathing rituals, it also serves as an opportunity to restore balance and calm to your routine.

Phyto Replenish Body Oil (€57.00 – 125 ml) to replenish, calm and moisturize

Thermafoliant Body Scrub (€47.50 – 177 ml) to exfoliate, energize and brighten

Conditioning Body Wash (€32.50 – 295 ml) to cleanse, condition and invigorate

Body Hydrating Cream (€35.00 – 295 ml) to hydrate, smooth and tone

Available from www.dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists.