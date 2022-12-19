THIS Gogglebox family will not be returning next series

Bad news for Gogglebox fans – one family has revealed that they will not be returning when the show comes back next year!

Marcus Luther and his partner Mica Ven have bid farewell to their time on the Channel 4 reality series. The pair have been a staple on Gogglebox for the past four years, bringing laughs and joy into our homes on Friday nights.

In a statement posted to Instagram earlier today, Marcus and Mica gushed over their love for the wider Gogglebox family.

“We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best,” they penned, alongside an adorable snap of the two of them snuggled together on the sofa that millions of viewers have become accustomed to seeing each week.

The couple then went on to explain their reason for deciding to depart the show. “We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew’s but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us,” they detailed.

Marcus and Mica also expressed their love for their fellow Gogglebox castmates. “To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life”, they promised.

In their final paragraph, the couple teased their friends and family for always mispronouncing the name of the show! “And lastly, To all our Yardie friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a dam search engine,” they joked.

Since their announcement, Marcus and Mica have received several well-wishes from their fellow Gogglebox co-stars.

“We’ll miss you both!!”, commented Izzi Warner, who films alongside her sister Ellie.

“We will miss you,” wrote Daniel Lustig-Webb, who appears with his husband Stephen. “good luck on the future xxx”.

“wish all the best in the future”, added Twaine Plummer, who shares the screen with brothers Tremaine and Tristan.

Good luck to Marcus and Mica on their new ventures!