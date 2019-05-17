This Game of Thrones legend is on Graham Norton tonight

Watching The Graham Norton Show has become a staple part of our Friday night routine. We love tuning in to see what guests have joined the Corkman on the sofa, but this week Graham will be absent from the show.

The presenter is currently in Tel Aviv for the Eurovision. He has swapped his Friday night slot for his annual commentating gig at the singing-contest, but fear not, he has enlisted the help of funnyman Jack Whitehall.

The British comedian will take the reigns whilst Graham is away. The League of Their Own panellist is set to welcome a string of stars this week.

Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie will join Jack to talk about being part of one of the biggest TV shows in history.

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans will also be there to chat about his upcoming projects.

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams and footballer Peter Crouch complete the line-up.

There will also be music from Sam Fender.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.35pm on BBC One on Friday, May 17.