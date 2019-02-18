This Game of Thrones character is MISSING from the next episode

The countdown is officially on for the final season of HBO's hit show Game of Thrones.

The fantasy franchise, which is based on the George R. R. Martin book series, has fans in a FRENZY awaiting the return of their favourite (and most likely doomed) characters.

The season eight cast list how now been leaked by HBO and there's a very noticeable key player missing from episode one, according to metro.co.uk.

The broadcaster unveiled which of our token loved ones wil be popping up on April 14, as Westeros comes together (let us pray) to fight The Night King.

They may have to sit tight, as Vladimir Furdik, AKA The Night King and leader of the white walkers, is ABSENT from the season eight premiere, but don't relax yet.

It's been almost two long years since the season seven finale, and there are just six episodes left to go until we see who sits on the Iron Throne. There will be plenty of action, with the Night King or not.

Season seven saw the army of the dead blasting the wall down with their new phantom ice dragon (RIP), so we're surprised that the Night King seemingly has no feature at all in episode one.

Furdik mentioned in an interview that the biggest battle television has ever seen will begin two episodes later, so his screen time is more than secure.

He spoke to Hungarian website Sorozat Wiki and let the GOT cat out of the bag:

"In the third part of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intend to be the biggest in television history. Almost the full episode will be about the battle, it will take about an hour."

The GOT cast list has since been deleted, but two surprising faces are returning to bring joy to many fans; Tobias Menzies and Lino Facioli, as Edmure Tully and Robin Arryn. Menzies is about to star as Prince Philip in The Crown.

Entertainment Weekly somehow managed to watch filming one of the key scenes, and confirmed that some very unexpected old names are in the mix;

There are characters in the finale that I did not expect, I gradually begin to piece together what has happened in Westeros over the previous five episodes and try not to look like I’m freaking out."

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic on April 14, get ready for the most drama you'll see in our lifetime.

Feature image: Polygon