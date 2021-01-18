This fudgy chocolate brownie recipe is simply the best

If you’re feeling a bit low or down in the dumps lately then this simple, fudgy brownie recipe is just what you need to perk yourself up with.

We absolutely adore the chewy, fudgy texture of this basic brownie, combined with that sumptuous, rich chocolate flavour… honestly our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

Not only is this recipe absolutely divine, but it’s also incredibly easy to put together. No matter if you’re a novice baker or a kitchen connoisseur, once you try this recipe out, you’ll be whipping it up again and again, whenever the craving strikes.

Ingredients:

225 g Stork margarine

400 g caster sugar

4 eggs

10 ml (2 teaspoons) vanilla extract

55 g cocoa powder

125 g plain flour

3 g salt (1/2 teaspoon)

2 g baking powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Chocolate Frosting for topping:

80 g butter

45 g cocoa powder

4 ½ Tablespoons of milk

180g icing sugar

Method:

Preheat oven to 180⁰C. Line a baking tin 30cm x 20cm with grease proof paper.

In a large bowl melt the margarine in a microwave. Then stir in sugar, eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla and mix together.

Then add the sifted cocoa, flour, salt, and baking powder to the mixture and mix together well. Spread batter into prepared pan.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, making sure not to overcook.

To Make Frosting: Melt butter in a saucepan and then add in the sifted cocoa. Cook for about 1 minute over a low heat.

Add in milk and sifted icing sugar.

Frost brownies while they are still warm