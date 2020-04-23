This French beauty brand is becoming a cult favourite

The Laboratoire Altho brand is synonymous with being 100 percent organic, and their Precious Oil collection has a cult following in its native France, due to their incredible results, and retro packaging that make them easily recognisable.

There are five types in the collection:

Beautifying Precious Oil

Virgin organic borage, Chilean musk rose, and apricot kernel oils have joined forces with the delicate scents of Damask rose and Egyptian rose geranium to create a precious oil that will envelop your skin in a silky-smooth veil of softness.

Enhancing Precious Oil

Containing Jojoba, Apricot kernel, Bergamot and Vitamin E, this dry oil marries the efficacy of a care oil and a beauty product: it nourishes, embellishes, protects and enhances the aspect of the skin and hair in one simple sweep.

Prodigious Precious Oil

Argan, Chilean musk rose, Vitamin E and Exotic verbena, this natural blend will provide your skin with suppleness, sheen, balance and tonicity. Its light texture makes this precious dry oil a pleasure to apply.

Nourishing Precious Oil

This formula is based on the anti-ageing nourishing and repairing properties of organic argan, borage, calendula, and sunflower oils, combined with the delicate essential oils of rosewood and neroli. This precious oil will make your skin and hair silky-smooth, and luminous. It is ideal for restoring the lipid content of dry skin and hair in summer, and to sooth and repair weathered skin in winter.

Fortifying Precious Oil

Virgin organic borage, Chilean musk rose, apricot kernel, and sunflower oils have joined forces with the delicate scents of Damask rose and Egyptian rose geranium to create a precious oil that will envelop your skin in a silky-smooth veil of softness. This dry oil is extremely fine and has a light texture that penetrates the skin rapidly, leaving you with a satin-smooth skin that is bright and revitalised.

Advice for use:

Spray a couple of times into the palm of the hand or on some cotton wool, and apply directly to the face, neck, and/or body.

The Precious Oils cost €35.00 from Irish Stockist: PurelyOrganic.ie