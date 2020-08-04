This foot cream gives you soft soles and heels in no time

We have found our ultimate summer beauty product and you're going to love it. CeraVe has launched the latest addition to the family – their new SA Renewing Foot Cream.

Exfoliation and hydration are essential for soft, smooth soles and heels and this new cream helps eliminate a build-up of skin cells and provides long-lasting hydration. The SA Renewing Foot Cream provides gentle, non-irritating exfoliation with salicylic acid plus hyaluronic acid to moisturise and help the skin retain its natural hydration.

This fast-absorbing, non-greasy foot cream formula is enriched with Vitamin D plus soothing niacinamide and three essential ceramides to strengthen the skin’s barrier and help the skin retain moisture. It has patented delivery system for a steady stream of 24-hour skin-smoothing nourishment, this salicylic acid foot cream offers effective repair for dry, rough and cracked feet.

As well as all of that, it also contains ceramides which are now considered essential to maintain the skin’s natural barrier. It contains hyaluronic acid which we know attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture

But the best thing about it is the price – the new SA Renewing Foot Cream has a RRP of just €9.95 which is ridiculously good value. CeraVe’s SA Renewing Foot Cream can be found in all good pharmacies.