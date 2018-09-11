This faux fur Penneys coat is the only new season piece we need

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, we're feeling oh-so inspired for the upcoming season.

The street style was on point in the city that never sleeps, and one piece that stood out to us on the street style blogs was the white fur coat.

Whether draped over the shoulders or word with a belt, (hopefully faux) fur coats were absolutely everywhere.

Luckily, Penneys is keeping our winter wardrobes up to date, and already have a seriously cosy looking fluffy coat on offer.

In typical Penneys style, the coat is very affordable, coming in at only €25.00.

Complete with over sized lapels, this furry number is perfect for dressing up any outfit.

Coat €25.00, Penneys

Slung over a black t-shirt, blue jeans and runners for day, or popped on top of a sleek jumpsuit at night, this jacket is very versatile.

The return of faux fur marks the beginning of party season, and we're pretty damn excited fro the seasonal change.