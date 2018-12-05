This Fair City legend has signed up for Dancing With The Stars

Award-winning actor Clelia Murphy has been officially announced as the sixth star who will sashay her way onto our screens in the New Year on Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One.Speaking about taking part in Dancing with the Stars Clelia said:

"I can’t believe I’m doing Dancing with the Stars. I’m still in a bit of shock that I said yes! It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before and that’s exactly why it makes it so beautifully terrifying and thrilling all at the same time.

"I’m sorry now that I didn’t stick with dance classes as a child. I’m normally dressed from head to toe in black and I’m finding myself in a glorious rainbow sea of glitter and sequins and Spanx! I’m so far out of my comfort zone but I kind of love it."

Clelia will join Mairead Ronan, Eilish O’Carroll, Darren Kennedy, Fred Cooke and Holly Carpenter on series three of the show.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will join forces this year to present the new series of Dancing with the Stars. Airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday 6th January, a total of 11 celebrities will pair up with their professional dancing partners as they step out of their comfort zones and onto the dancefloor, each hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week from the paso doble to the waltz and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live to the nation.

Also returning this year is our expert panel of judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson. Once again the celebrities and their dancers will be scored by the judges and the viewing public at home.