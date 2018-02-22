This DISNEY eyeshadow art is absolutely blowing our MINDS
If you did a serious double take looking at these pictures, don't worry, so did we!
Tal Paleg is a professional makeup artist, and wizard it would seem, who specialises in eyeshadow art.
Lady and the Tramp "This is the night, it's a beautiful night, and we call it Bella Notte" PRODUCT LIST Spaghetti and (vegan! ) meatballs: Monaco watercolor, @katvondbeauty Fran, Analogue ▫The Tramp: ear – @mehronmakeup modelling wax | Monaco watercolors, @morphebrushes 35C palette▫Lady: Monaco and Mehron watercolors, @sugarpill Framepoint, Buttercupcake ▫Blue background: @colourprevails Cashmere▫Sugarpill Cosmetics Velocity ▫Chunky glitter: Unbranded▫Eyebrow: @katvondbeauty Vox▫Candle: Mehron watercolors, @glitterglamcosmetics Jeezebell▫Waterline: @ofracosmeticsisrael white gel eyeliner + @katvondbeauty Synth, Black metal ▫Eyeliner: @eyeko Black magic eyeliner▫Mascara: @eyeko Skinny mascara▫False lashes: @lashesinabox n.11▫Collar tag: Monaco watercolor + Sugarpill Goldilux
To call her an amazing artist would be the understatement of the year, as these are the most impressive thing we have EVER bloody seen.
The snow glows white on the mountain tonight Not a footprint to be seen. A kingdom of isolation, and it looks like I'm the Queen… . Disney's "Frozen" . ~~~ PRODUCT LIST ▫Eyelid and inner corner: @suvabeauty Hydra cream base in satire, bank. @starcrushedminerals beach house blues, Concrete minerals Domino, @katvondbeauty skulls and synth ▫Mountains Background: Concrete minerals Domino, @suvabeauty hydra eyeliner, Snow queen, @katvond dark wave, skulls. Monaco 113 and 81 eyeshadows. ▫Elsa: Monaco watercolors and 81+83 eyeshadows. ▫Eyebrow: @suvabeauty Snow queen, coarse salt. ▫Eyeliner: #suvabeauty cream base Bank covered with coarse salt. ▫Lower lashes: Mehron watercolor, coarse salt.▫Waterline: @ofracosmeticsisrael white rabbit eyeliner gel topped with Monaco 83 eyeshadow. ▫Lower lash line: Kat Von D black metal.▫False lashes: @lashesinabox n.11
Tal has focused quite a lot on famous Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast and Lady and the Tramp.
"And I know her heart is beating And I know that I am dead Yet the pain here that I feel Try and tell me it's not real For it seems that I still have a tear to shed" ▫Corpse bride ▫ Isn't that a bridal makeup to die for? ~~~ PRODUCT LIST Base for dress and moon: @suvabeauty Bank▫Base for sky and Emily: @suvabeauty Snow queen▫Sky: @colourprevails smolder, coal, haze, soot, cashmere, @sugarpill Cosmetics Lumi ▫Emily details: Monaco watercolors, @eyeko black magic eyeliner.▫Bouquet and hair wreath: Unbranded caviar beads ▫Eyeliner and swirls: @eyeko black magic eyeliner▫Eyebrow: Mehron watercolor▫Graveyard: @colourprevails Jersey, Mehron watercolor▫Waterline: @suvabeauty Bank and Snow queen, @starcrushedminerals Beach house blue, @colourprevails Coal, Haze ▫Lower lash line: @colourprevails Coal▫Glitter: @starcrushedminerals Dream on▫Lower lashes: Monaco watercolor▫Mascara: @eyeko skinny mascara▫False lashes: @lashesinabox n.14
This amazing artist has 296,000 followers on Instagram, and that number is steadily growing (obviously!)
"Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious…" Mary Poppins! . ~~~ PRODUCT LIST Sky: @sugarpill 2am, Poison plum, Mochi, @concreteminerals Domino, Monaco 98, 128 ▫Clouds: Monaco watercolor▫Eyebrow: @kryolanoffical watercolor▫Eyelid and fleek: @morphebrushes black gel eyeliner, @katvondbeauty black metal eyeshadow, @concreteminerals Temptress▫Sillouettes and details (Mary, skyline, robin bird, flowers): @mehronmakeup and Monaco watercolors▫Umbrella: This was made out of @dash_hightech_accessories lashes▫Waterline: @ofracosmeticsisrael white rabbit eyeliner gel, @concreteminerals Hi-fi▫Glitter (inner corner and smoke): @litcosmetics Hello sunshine▫Lower lash line: @colourpopcosmetics Lace▫Mascara: @colourprevails▫False lashes: @andracosmetics n.08
We warn you, you could easily lose HOURS scrolling through all of these intricate works of art!
You're WELCOME.