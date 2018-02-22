This DISNEY eyeshadow art is absolutely blowing our MINDS

If you did a serious double take looking at these pictures, don't worry, so did we!

"Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair!" A photo posted by Tal Peleg (@tal_peleg) on May 31, 2014 at 10:47am PDT

Tal Paleg is a professional makeup artist, and wizard it would seem, who specialises in eyeshadow art.

To call her an amazing artist would be the understatement of the year, as these are the most impressive thing we have EVER bloody seen.

Tal has focused quite a lot on famous Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast and Lady and the Tramp.

This amazing artist has 296,000 followers on Instagram, and that number is steadily growing (obviously!)

We warn you, you could easily lose HOURS scrolling through all of these intricate works of art!

You're WELCOME.