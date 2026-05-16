The Beauty Swaps We’re All Making Right Now

We’re officially in that weird in-between season where your beauty routine feels completely off. You know the drill – one day you’re reaching for that full-coverage foundation because it’s still freezing, and the next you’re sweating it off because the sun decided to make an appearance.

If you’ve been feeling like your makeup bag needs a serious refresh, you’re not alone. Everyone’s making the same beauty swaps right now, and honestly, it’s giving us all the spring feels.

Bye Bye, Full Coverage Foundation

Let’s start with the obvious one – that heavy foundation that’s been getting you through the winter months? Yeah, it’s time to let it go. We’re all swapping our full-coverage bases for something lighter and more breathable.

Think tinted moisturisers, BB creams, or just a really good concealer where you need it. The goal is that “I woke up like this” vibe that’s all over TikTok right now. Your skin wants to breathe, and frankly, so do we.

Plus, there’s something so liberating about not having to worry about your foundation melting off your face the second the temperature hits double digits.

Trading Vampy Lips for Something Fresh

Can we talk about how hard it is to let go of those gorgeous deep lip colours? That plum shade you’ve been obsessed with since October is stunning, but it’s giving serious winter vibes when all we want is spring energy.

Everyone’s making the switch to coral pinks, peachy nudes, and those “your lips but better” shades. It’s like giving your face an instant pick-me-up. Berry tones are gorgeous, but there’s something about a fresh coral that just screams “I’m ready for warmer weather.”

Moisturiser Makeover

Your thick, rich winter moisturiser served you well through those brutal cold months, but now it’s feeling a bit… much. We’re all swapping our heavy creams for lightweight, gel-based hydrators that won’t leave us looking like we’ve been dipped in oil.

The key is finding something that still gives you that hydration boost but feels fresh on your skin. Hyaluronic acid serums are having a major moment right now, and for good reason – they’re perfect for this transitional weather.

Eyes That Actually Look Awake

Heavy smoky eyes? Not this season. We’re all embracing that barely-there eye makeup that somehow makes you look more put-together than a full glam look ever could.

Think cream eyeshadows in neutral tones, a swipe of mascara, and maybe some cream blush that gives you that natural flush. The “no-makeup makeup” trend isn’t going anywhere, and we’re absolutely here for it.

It’s all about enhancing what you’ve got rather than covering it up. Revolutionary concept, right?

The Blush Renaissance

Blush is having such a moment right now, and we’re completely obsessed. After months of wearing masks and focusing on our eyes, it feels amazing to bring some life back to our cheeks.

Cream blushes are the winner here – they blend seamlessly and give you that natural, healthy glow that looks like you’ve just been for a lovely walk (even if you’ve actually been binge-watching Netflix all day).

So there you have it – the beauty swaps we’re all secretly making as we transition into spring. Time to embrace that fresh-faced, effortless vibe and give your skin the break it deserves.