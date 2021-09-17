This chickpea & potato curry is the perfect Friday night dinner!

We love a cheeky takeaway on a Friday night, but sometimes, we're just not in the mood for something greasy that we'll regret the next day and feel gross about for the weekend. But that doesn't mean we can't have great food to celebrate the weekend! This spicy and flavour-filled curry is the perfect recipe to replace your Friday takeaway, satisfy the cravings and make your feel great for the rest of the weekend!

You'll need…

1 can chickpeas

150g baby potatoes

2 shallots

3 garlic cloves

2 bay leaves

2tsp ginger

2 large tomatoes (chopped)

1tsp turmeric

1tsp garam masala

1tsp cumin

1tsp dried coriander

1tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper

Vegetable stock

Fresh coriander

Coconut oil

Chop baby potatoes into small bite-size pieces and boil until partially cooked. They should be softening but not cook through yet.

Heat coconut oil in a deep pan over a medium heat.

Toss in chopped shallots and garlic and sautée for 3-4 minutes before adding in chopped ginger.

Add in your chopped tomatoes and start seasoning with your dried coriander, garam masala, cumin, paprika and bay leaves. Sprinkle in some salt and pepper.

Stir for 4-5 minutes to create a thick mixture as the water from the tomatoes evaporates slightly.

Add in your partially cooked potatoes along with your chickpeas and stir to coat them in the sauce base.

Pour in your vegetable stock and leave to simmer for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in fresh coriander, serve with a bed of fluffy white rice and enjoy!