This bestselling serum actually improves your skin so much

Eco-friendly, 100 percent vegetarian and ethically sourced, The Body Shop has an array of luscious beauty products that will help you naturally glow from head to toe. Everyone needs a little bit of pampering from time to time, so why not pencil a self-care evening in with The Body Shop’s Most Loved products?

Delight in the Shea Nourishing Body Butter that will leave your skin feeling silky soft to the ever-popular Hemp Hardworking Hand Protector or Drops of Youth™ Youth Concentrate that are firm favourites.

DROPS OF YOUTH™ YOUTH CONCENTRATE

30ml €42.50 or 50ml €52.50

A drop a day of this bestselling serum is all you need to give your skin a boost of freshness. Think fresher, smoother and healthier-looking skin that’s protected from the effects of environmental aggressors. This high-performance formula is enriched with the power of plants and added natural antioxidants.

GINGER ANTI-DANDRUFF SHAMPOO

250ml, €9.95

Never underestimate the power of ginger. This punchy ingredient has been used in Chinese medicine and home remedies for stimulating the scalp for centuries. Enriched with potent ginger essential oil from Sri Lanka, The Body Shop’s invigoratingly fragrant Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo works wonderfully to leave hair feeling glossy and hydrated.

TEA TREE OIL

10ml, €11.50

This nourishing, purifying range has been The Body’s Shop’s top seller for over 20 years. The iconic Tea Tree Oil is a wonder product for blemishes, with the oil of 7,500 tea tree leaves in every 10ml bottle. The range has stood the test of time and remains a staple of every skincare stash to keep skin looking clearer, healthier and feeling purified, for good skin confidence every day.

HEMP HARDWORKING HAND PROTECTOR

100ml €18.50/30ml €9.95

This heavy-duty hydrator is a top-selling product at The Body Shop with one sold every 9 seconds!* It provides long-lasting moisture for even the driest of skin for up to 24 hours. It’s a firm favourite with those who are out and about, exposed to the elements.

SHEA NOURISHING BODY BUTTER

200ml, €20.95

The Body Shop’s delicious Shea nourishing Body Butter formula is 100% vegan and provides dry skin with 72 hours of ultra-rich moisture with the butter of 36 shea nuts in every 200ml tub. It leaves skin feeling soft and supple – and smelling gorgeous too!

HIMALAYAN CHARCOAL PURIFYING GLOW MASK

75ml, €25.00

Enriched with bamboo charcoal hand-harvested from the Himalayan foothills, green tea leaves from Japan and Community Trade tea tree oil from Kenya, this skin-tingling mask has an invigorating, exfoliating texture that draws out impurities, refines the appearance of pores and leaves skin with a healthy-looking glow.

