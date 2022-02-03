This berry crumble recipe is the perfect sweet treat to bake this weekend!

Even though it's technically spring now, we're all still feeling the chill of the cold weather. We're still craving all the cosy eats to warm us up and keep us full throughout the cold days.

Which is why this light but warming berry crumble is the absolute perfect dessert for these cold early spring days! Bursting with flavour and fruity goodness, we're definitely saving this recipe to make this evening!

You'll need…

250g almond flour

150g rolled oats

70ml coconut oil

50ml maple syrup

50ml almond milk

½tsp vanilla essence

200g blackberries

50g desiccated coconut

1tsp cornstarch

2 pinches of sea salt

30ml honey

50ml water

2tsp brown sugar

Heat your oven to 200C

In a large bowl, mix in your almond flour and rolled oats.

Follow with coconut oil, maple syrup, almond milk and vanilla essence. Stir until the mixture is crumbly.

Grease a baking tin and pour three quarters of your mixture into the tin and press down with your fingers to compress the base. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the base is golden brown.

Meanwhile, pour your blackberries into a saucepan over medium heat. Add in the desiccated coconut, cornstarch, sea salt, honey and water as needed to create your berry mixture.

Simmer and stir for 20 minutes, until the berries break down to form a thick consistency.

Remove your base from the oven and pour the berry mixture over it, followed by the last of the crumbly mixture. Sprinkle with brown sugar and bake for a further 10-15 minutes.

Serve with your favourite ice cream and enjoy!