This apple caramel drizzle cake is the perfect rainy day bake!

A rainy Sunday is the perfect day to bake a cake. The comforting sound of rain pattering on the window and the cosiness of being tucked away inside while listening to the bad weather outside can only be made better by the delicious, warming scent of of a cinnamon caramel apple cake baking away!

It's simple to make, tastes utterly delicious and is the perfect bake for a cold day!

You'll need…

500g chopped apples

2 eggs

400g all-purpose flour

1/2tsp baking soda

100g brown sugar

1 1/2tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground nutmeg

1/2tsp salt

150g sugar

1/2tsp vanilla extract

100g butter

50ml heavy whipping cream

Turn on your oven to preheat to 200C.

In a large, deep bowl, add in 75g of butter and white sugar. Sprinkle in your vanilla extract and then use a whisk to combine.

Add in your eggs one by one and whisk them into the mixture until smooth.

In a separate bowl, pour in your dry ingredients – flour, salt, baking soda, nutmeg and cinnamon – and mix them together.

Slowly sift the dry ingredients into the egg-sugar-butter mixture, stirring it in to combine, before adding in the chopped apple pieces.

Grease the cake tin and pour in the mixture, using a spatula to spread it out to reach all the edges of the tin.

Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until a knife comes out clean.

In the meantime, put a pan over a medium heat and add in 25g of butter and the brown sugar. Stir to allow them to melt into one another and bubble slightly.

Slowly add in the heavy cream, stirring continuously to create the caramel sauce.

Serve the slice of cake drizzled in caramel sauce and enjoy!