This app allows you to buy from brands where women hold top jobs

When it's come to business and boardrooms, the sad reality is that's it's still a man's world.

It's no exaggeration to say that women are statistically less likely to reach the top of the corporate ladder, and while more and more women are making waves in the corporate industry, there remains a distinct lack of representation in top positions.

In an effort to change the way we shop for goods and services, a female-led research group has created an app that allows consumers to see the number of women in leadership at the world's top brands and businesses.

Founded by journalist Iris Kuo and marketing leader Camille Ricketts, LedBetter Index, Database and Application aims to improve to give the public a closer look at which companies promote gender equality in leadership, allowing women to affect change with their buying power.

After receiving a grant from the International Women's Media Foundation Howard G. Buffet Fund, the app was formally launched in June 2016.

Exposing the gender ratio at the top 230 companies worldwide, LedBetter gives each business a score out of 100.

With an average female representation of just 20.9 per cent, the index highlights the need for greater equality on corporate boards across the globe.

Just nine companies managed to break the 40 per cent mark – a figure Iris describes as “disappointing”

Speaking to The Huffington Post, she said: “We were heartened to see there are companies out there that are close to approaching gender equality. It’s disappointing there aren’t more.”

While we still have a long way to go, LedBetter enables consumers to promote change and pave the way for the growth of women in business.