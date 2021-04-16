This age-protecting SPF cream is our new summer skincare staple

If you’re trying to save time in the mornings and want to whittle down your skincare regime then we have just the product for you!

La Roche Posay, creators of the cult sun protection range, have launched their first active SPF Anthelios Age Correct SPF50.

Formulated for sensitive skin, this revolutionary new face cream protects the skin whilst correcting signs of ageing in just four weeks — targeting wrinkles, dark spots and elasticity.

By spending just a minute every day applying sun protection, you could scientifically future-proof your skin for years to come. We should be using a sun protection daily, but for those that find it an extra step too far in their regime, the answer may be sun protection in the form of a luxury day cream.

Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 utilises cutting-edge science to not only prevent sun damage from occurring, but also corrects existing damage that is invisible to the naked eye. This age-protecting cream will work for you regardless of your skin type, tone or sensitivity.

Consultant Dermatologist Dr Hiva Fassihi advocates wearing sun protection all year-round. “Something that many of us don’t consider is that most of us have sun damage within our skin that is yet to be visible. This is why it is important to protect your skin at any age.”

In clinical trials after four weeks of using Anthelios Age Correct SPF50, users saw: 26% reduction in dark spots, 15% reduction in wrinkles and 15% improvement in skin elasticity.

The good news is that Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 is available now from local pharmacies nationwide, instore and online for just €26!