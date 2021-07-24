This 3-ingredient gnocchi recipe is our new favourite lunch recipe!

Gnocchi is the perfect summer lunchtime meal! And making it fresh ourselves just makes it even tastier! Drizzle with a little pesto or butter and basil and you have an easy crowdpleaser ready to go!

Transport yourself to the Italian countryside for lunchtime with this handy and delicious little dish!

You'll need…

1kg potatoes

300g flour

½tsp salt

Boil potatoes over medium heat until soft and cooked through.

Drain them and allow them to cool for a few minutes before peeling them.

Next, mash them together to break them down.

Sift 300g of flour into a large bowl and dust a little on the countertop. Place mashed potato onto the floured counter and sprinkle the salt over them.

Then pour the flour over the mashed potato and knead them together to mix them. The combination should form a thick dough.

Roll with your hand to create a thick, long line of dough. The thickness of the line should be the desired thickness of your gnocchi segments.

Slice the line horizontally into pieces, about an inch thick each.

Using a fork, roll the pieces of dough along the prongs of the fork to create ridges in the gnocchi.

Dust with a light coating of flour.

Cook them in boiling water until they float and then serve up with a sauce of your choice. Basil pesto, a spicy tomato sauce or a sage and butter combo are all fab with gnocchi!