This 100% natural alternative to retinol is highly recommended.

When we are younger, we never think that we will get old – let’s be honest, we never thought about our skin and certainly didn’t start an anti-aging routine, when we should have. You may not be aware but starting in our 20's, our skin starts to lose these structural fibres, which makes it 'deflate' and sag, lines and wrinkles appear and our skin gets 6% thinner with every passing decade.

Retinol has become the industry's gold standard ingredient thanks to its efficacy and anti-ageing benefits. However, retinol has one major drawback – it can be highly sensitising and irritating on the skin leaving many people unable to use it – this writer included.

The beauty industry has been searching for a natural and gentler alternative to retinol but without compromising on efficacy. The L’Occitane labs have discovered such an alternative and have tested it side by side with retinol. Just like retinol, at the dermis level, the Immortelle Super Extract stimulates collagen synthesis, whilst at the dermis level it boosts cell proliferation, resulting in skin renewal and a thicker epidermis.

In studies, the Immortelle Super Extract has been shown to reverse this process by signalling our skin cells to produce more collagen and re-densify the dermis and we have been fortunate enough to witness this at first hand.

Immortelle is a potent flower that keeps on giving – if you do not already know about the Immortelle flower from Corsica, then let us tell you about her.

This strong and resilient plant grows in extremely harsh conditions in the Corsican Maquis. Swept by salty winds from the Mediterranean Sea and drenched in intense sunlight, she bears the name of Immortelle because she does not wither, even after being picked. Genius, right?

It has taken 20 years of research to really understand this flower’s powerful anti-ageing secrets. The continued innovation and new extraction methods have allowed us to obtain new botanical extracts which up until now lay undiscovered by cosmetic scientists.

Thanks to eco-extraction technologies, our research and development teams have discovered two new extracts: the Immortelle Super Extract and the Immortelle Super Aqueous Extract.

Immortelle Divine Cream has 5 patents pending and it’s easy to see why. It is a complete face moisturiser that fights against visible signs of ageing and helps to revive skin's youthfulness and luminosity. It is powered by these 4 Immortelle extracts which are expertly blended:

Immortelle Super Extract:

A gentle 100% natural alternative to retinol, it supports skin’s architecture and helps increase skin’s density, boosting collagen synthesis, resulting in skin renewal and a thicker epidermis.

Immortelle Essential Oil:

A natural antioxidant as powerful as vitamin E, it protects skin from external aggressions such as pollution.

The Immortelle Aqueous Extract

With polyphenol known for its antioxidant benefits.

The Immortelle Oil Extract

With Omegas 9 and 6 known for their nourishing properties.

The range includes 3 products that together deliver the magic that your skin needs:

Divine Cream – 50 ml €89.00

The cream has a cashmere-like texture that melts into the skin, instantly nourishing and softening it. Used daily, wrinkles appear visibly reduced, the skin regains its firmness and elasticity. The skin's texture feels smoother, the complexion looks brighter and more even toned.

As though infused with new energy, the skin feels radiant with youth. We mixed one drop of Immortelle Divine Youth Oil to a small amount of Immortelle Divine Cream before application to strengthen its benefits. After 2 months, the skin volume looks sculpted and wrinkles look smoothed.

Divine Youth Oil – 30 ml €89.00

A drop of this liquid gold is enough for a beautiful and vibrant complexion. With 98% natural-origin ingredients, Divine Youth Oil is a concentrated face care product that helps fight the visible signs of ageing. After 1 month, the complexion looks more luminous, radiant and even. Skin feels intensely moisturised.

Divine Eye Balm – 15 ml €67.00

Your targeted solution for the eye contour. With its buttery, melting texture, the Divine Eye Balm helps define your eye contour and tackle the visible aging signs specific to the delicate eye area. After 1 month, eye contour and wrinkles look smoothed.

We love L’Occitane and the Immortelle Divine range is one that we’d highly recommend especially if you want an alternative to department store beauty brands that don't really care. Aside from the range working and delivering strong results, the L’Occitane business has exceptional credentials in how they support their suppliers and their commitment to eco-friendly cultivation practices. This range will allow you to look after your skin with the care it needs but to do it in a way that has meaningful implications beyond the brand just selling products.

Purchase online at L'Occitane's website here.