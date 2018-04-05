Thirsty Thursday: Check out the Dublin GIN experience this weekend

If, like us, you're partial to a few drinks on the weekend, you'll know that one spirit in particular has captured the heart of the nation.

In recent years, the humble Gin and Tonic has undergone somewhat of a transformation, proving itself the beverage of choice for millennials across the country.

We're right at the centre of a gin Renaissance – and the latest event on Dublin's social calendar is here to prove it.

The city's biggest ginthusiasts are invited to sample products from some the best gin producers in Ireland and across the globe, in Dublin Castle this weekend.

Guest will can the chance to sip on gins of every kind while nibbling on specially selected food pairings, and generally feeling fancy AF.

You'll also have the opportunity to attend a masterclass and take part in a foraging lesson with Ireland's leading ambassadors.

Hosted at Printworks at Dublin Castle, Gin Experience Dublin, will donate €10 from every ticket sale to DEBRA Ireland, a charity devoted to helping those people with rare genetic skin conditions.

Tickets are priced at €40.00, plus booking fee, and must be purchased in advance.

For more details and to purchase a ticket, click here.