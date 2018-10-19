‘They try to normalise it’: Journalist writes viral post on sexual assault

In the wake of the Brett Kavanaugh trial, discussions of sexual assault and the ‘frat boy’ stereotype have covered the internet.

The recently appointed Supreme Court justice was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including professor Christine Blasey Ford.

A lawyer commented on the allegations, telling Politico: “If somebody can be brought down by accusations like this, then you, me, every man certainly should be worried.”

In response, journalist and influencer Maura Quint has started a viral Twitter thread describing her personal experiences with men.

“I want to tell a story”, she began. “Once in high school, I felt insecure, I put on a tight top too low cut and dark lipstick I didn’t usually wear.

“I went to a party, drank terrible wine coolers, too many of them. A man asked me if I wanted to leave, I slurred, said maybe. He said ‘maybe’?

“And then he said ‘maybe isn't yes’ and I went home that night, un-assaulted, because I hadn't talked to a rapist at that party.”

Another story she relayed told of a similar situation.

“One time a guy and I had flirted, he invited me to his room, I went we kissed, I said I liked it, he took off his clothes, I touched him, he tried to take off my clothes, I resisted.

“He said ‘seems like you're not into this’ I said, ehhh, he said, no, it's only fun if you want it. I said, I'm sorry, he said it's ok. I left, unmolested. I was lucky, I hadn't met a rapist that night.”

Maura goes on to tell various stories of her going to parties or coming home with guys, during which she did not give consent for sex. And each time, the men respected her decision.

“I've been assaulted. I've also been not assaulted. The difference didn't seem to be what I was wearing, how flirty I was, how much I was drinking”, she explained.

“The only difference seemed to be whether or not the men felt it was ok or not to assault.”

The journalist’s tweets have gained rapid popularity, sparking her to write a more detailed essay about her experience in Vox.

“Rapists, sexual assaulters, and those who protect them will tell us that they are not unique, that all men act like they do — with violence,” she said.

“They tell us that to try to convince us it’s true, and unfortunately, sometimes, they succeed.

“They are wrong. They are lying. They are trying to normalize something that is not normal, because if they can normalize it, they can’t be held accountable for their terrible acts.

“Choosing to rape isn’t normal. Assault is not an inherent quality of being a man. It is vital that we identify this behavior and never de-stigmatize it, never accept those who want us to believe it’s the status quo.”

Maura’s powerful words have moved many people, who have began sharing their own stories of sexual assault or circumstances where they could have been.

She has an important message to remind the men and women of this generation – we can all choose to make our own decisions, and it is time for people to take ownership of that responsibility.