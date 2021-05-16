These zucchini fritters are our new favorite lunchtime snack!

Looking for a tasty snack to see you through the afternoon? These zucchini fritters are the perfect light bite for lunch time!

Quick to batch make and full of veggies, these snacks aren't just convenient, they're also good for you! Packed with parmesan, they'll satisfy your afternoon cravings and keep you going all the way through til dinner!

You'll need…

1 Carrot, (grated)

3 chopped garlic cloves

2 chopped green onions

2tbsp parsley

1 sweet potato (grated)

1 large zucchini (grated)

2 eggs

30ml olive oil

Salt & Pepper

100g rice flour

50g parmesan cheese

Place your grated zucchini in a bowl and sprinkle with a little salt. After a few minutes, press them into kitchen paper to rid it of some of the excess water in them. Once they’ve been dried out, place them in a bowl.

Add grated carrot, sweet potato, green onion and shredded parsley.

Next add your chopped garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix well together.

Pour in your rice flour and parmesan cheese and mix into the veggie bowl.

Crack in both your eggs and stir it in to thicken the mixture.

Scoop out about a handful of the mixture and start to mold them into patty-shapes.

Add your olive oil to a pan over medium heat and start to fry your fritters. Cook through and press them into the pan to get them to crisp. Enjoy with a little garlic mayo dip!