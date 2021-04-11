These vintage-inspired wedding dresses are beyond stunning

The vintage look is very on-trend right now, so it's no surprise that it's also making a comeback in the bridal boutiques. Classic, playful, feminine and chic, these looks have stood the test of time and are well worth considering for your big day.

This feminine and vintage looking dress is reminiscent of the 1910 era and is available on Thriftify, an amazing second-hand shopping resource. This dress has a sleeveless cream lacy bodice and sheer pale pink over blouse effect with short sleeves. The satin waist band ties at the back and has a decoration of old silver crystals and sequins. With it’s soft materials and stunning train, this is the perfect look for someone who loves the glamorous style that saturated the early 20th century.

Art-Deco inspiration meets modern opulence with stunning number from Martina Liana Luxe. This fully beaded fit-and-flare design exudes Old Hollywood luxury with its ornately mixed fabrications that are unique to the Martina Liana Luxe label. Linear beading and textured glitter tulle combine to create these Gatsby-esque vintage patterns, while sheerness throughout the bodice and optional long sleeves creates a multidimensional look that is distinctly fashion-forward. A low V-back is fresh and elegant, while Swarovski crystal buttons tie the look together with a delicate hint of decadence.

This tea-style Mikado dress is reminiscent of the feminine and poised 50s, with all it’s elegance and prettiness. The diamanté brooch on neckline adds a touch of glamour and sparkle that draws the eye and the dress comes in ivory and white. The appliquéd tulle is lace with a sprinkle of beading. The heavy satin lining makes it sophisticated and comfortable while the dress buttons on the zip add to the vintage-inspired look.

The essence of classic Hollywood glamour is expressed in this timeless crepe gown with romantic Juliet-style sleeves and beautiful row button detailing on the fitted cuffs and entire rear silhouette. Though the top looks 1930s, the daring neckline and sleek mermaid silhouette that hugs the figure makes it vintage with a modern twist. Simple, but a showstopper all the same.

Hand-embellished with delicate pearl beads and lustrous diamanté stones over 26 hours, the ivory Isabella bridal dress is designed with a soft, round neckline with a low, scooped back, cap sleeves and a beautiful 25cm puddle train. Lined in satin for a smooth and flattering fit, this elegant piece also boasts lightly-padded bust cups for extra support, and is finished with a back zip fastening. This homage to the soft, delicate beauty of the 1920s is a dream dress at an even dreamier price.

This old world gown with matching coat gown has a distinct ethereal feel. The lace dress has a strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline, leading into a mermaid skirt and train. The matching coat has a V neckline, front button closure, leading into a soft layered tulle overskirt. The soft tulle sleeves and jacket are embellished with Venice lace scattered flowers. A perfect combination giving you two completely different looks from the ceremony and into night!

Is Grace Kelly coming to mind for anyone else? This show stopping Dior inspired gown in pearl satin has a strapless bodice with an asymmetric waterfall drape which continues into the A Line skirt and Chapel length train.

Tiny Swarovski crystal flowers and leaves are intricately hand beaded onto the top of the neckline and scattered throughout the skirt. This gown will sparkle on your special day!

A slightly softer 50s look from the Voyage collection by Mori Lee, the full-skirted style is created from classic embroidered lace on tulle. The fitted bodice features a strapless sweetheart neckline with tulle tea length skirt for that soft, feminine 50s look.