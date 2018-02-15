These snaps from Amy Schumer’s secret Malibu wedding are so cute

Well, all of her single girl jokes are gone now.

Amy Schumer tied the knot in Malibu Tuesday afternoon with chef Chris Fischer, People reports.

Her Instagram post confirming the thrilling news was captioned with a simple 'Yup'.

The Trainwreck star also addressed rumours that she got hitched because she's expecting, writing in another post, 'No I'm not pregnant.'

Picture via Instagram

The ceremony looked absolutely GORGEOUS (she had dogs involved!) and, of course, included an appearance from her BFF Jennifer Lawrence.

Can we please wear flower crowns next time we're bridesmaids?!

They look so happy!

The 36-year-old comedian only made their relationship official on social media this Sunday, with a sweet Insta post of them kissing.

Congrats! We are so excited for her and Chris.