These seared scallops with sweet chilli sauce are absolutely divine

It’s true, everyone looks forward to their Christmas Day dinner; the roast turkey with sausage stuffing, the glazed ham, the mash and roasties, the gravy… we’re salivating just thinking about it.

However, in order to get to the main course, we must first prepare ourselves by devouring that all-important starter. If you’re a bit bored of the standard prawn cocktail or bowl of melon, then this delicious recipe is just what you need.

These seared scallops are so tender and light, they pair beautifully with that sticky, sweet chilli sauce. Just one bite of this mouthwatering dish will have you eager to make it again and again, year after year.

Makes 20

Ingredients:

Knob of fresh root ginger

Handful coriander stems or leaves

2 garlic cloves

4 tbsp vegetable oil, plus extra for cooking

20 scallops

Sweet chilli sauce, to serve

Method:

Using a pestle and mortar, pound the ginger, coriander and garlic to a paste.

Add the oil and mix through.

Pour over the scallops and coat well.

To cook, heat a non-stick frying pan until really hot.

Place the scallops in the pan and cook for 2 minutes, until starting to turn golden.

Turn over, drizzle with more oil if needed, then cook for another minute.

Serve with sweet chilli sauce.