These places were voted the most Instagrammable spots in the world

by

A recent study found that millennials are more likely to choose their next holiday destination based on it's Instagram-worthiness.

Yep, you read that right.

We don't choose it based on the nightlife or location – these days it's all about Insta.

Whether you agree with the findings or not, a few places around the world are just too beautiful to not picture, so The Cut asked the social media site to reveal which destinations get Instagrammed more than others, and here are the top nine:

1. Disney Theme Parks

 

A post shared by Carmen (@ioanachisiu) on

2. Universal Studios Theme Parks

 

A post shared by Olivia Hayes (@oliviahayess) on

3. Central Park, New York City

4. Times Square, New York City

5. Eiffel Tower, Paris

 

A post shared by (@si_sichen) on

6. Louvre Museum, Paris

 

A post shared by BoardingGates (@boardinggates) on

7. Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas

 

A post shared by Lev Kaytsner (@levkphoto) on

8. Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles

 

A post shared by Jose Miguel Valdivia (@jmvperu) on

9. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City

