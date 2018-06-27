These Penneys runners are our street wear style pick for summer

Chunky runners are the trendiest footwear look of the season, inspired by high end designers like Vetements and Balenciaga.

Penneys is hot on the heels of the runway designers, nailing the chunky, sporty platform with ease.

A new arrival at their stores and part of their A/W collection, these white and cream sneakers will be glued to our feet all summer.

At only €18.00, they're a far cry from the eight hundred quid you would pay for the designer version.

We can see ourselves donning a denim skirt and white t-shirt with these bad boys for brunching with the gals, or dressing down a floral, floaty dress with their sporty aesthetic.

Go full on 90's and opt for some skinny tracksuit bottoms and a crop top for a unique night-out look, or team with a little black button down dress for LA-girl cool.

A pair of these is our absolute must buy this season.