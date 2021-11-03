Irish brush brand make perfect gifts for your hair obsessed bestie

The brand was created by Irish hair stylist and salon owner Nancy Cavanagh. From years of experience, she realised she had to recommend multiple hairbrushes to her clients. She was surprised to find that there was no one hairbrush that covered all the necessities which hair extension clients needed, so came the creation of The Belle Brush.

The Belle Brush is a unique product and was developed by experienced extensionists. From its release in 2017, there has been an amazing response to the brush. Those who wore hair extensions were delighted to have a brush that did everything they needed, from detangling to blow-drying and styling. Hair extension wearers rejoiced.

As time went by she found those who didn’t have extensions were purchasing the brush as well, especially parents of young children. They found with using the brush that it would glide through their children's hair, and there would be no complaining or tears! A winner for those early school mornings.

From this realisation, we created The Baby Belle. This is a smaller version of the hugely successful Belle Brush Original. While being perfect for travelling or popping in your handbag, it is also great for kids to use themselves and is very user friendly for little hands.

The range includes:

The Belle Brush – The Original – Hair Extension Brush RRP €24.99

The Belle Brush perfect for extensions, curly hair and fussy little ones. The soft nylon bristles glide through your roots to prevent matting, without pulling on your extensions, while shorter bristles distribute natural hair oils from the root down to the tip to prevent dry, frizzy ends.

Large vents at the back of the brush allow air to flow through the hair evenly when drying, reducing heat damage while significantly cutting down your blow drying time. While The Belle Brush is the perfect hair extension brush, it is also amazing for natural hair without extensions.

The Baby Belle RRP €19.99

This professional three-in-one brush is the perfect detangler brush for children with sensitive scalps and it has been redesigned with a travel-friendly size and flexible brush head for even gentler detangling and styling than ever before.

Long, flexible nylon bristles glide through the hair down from the roots without pulling or tugging, while short bristles polish the top surface and distribute natural oils down to the tip for shiny, healthy, frizz-free hair. The flexible brush head curves to the contours of your head for gentle yet effective detangling without scalp pain or wrist strain — perfect for quick, thorough brushing that gets every single hair down to the tips without any pain or fuss.

The Belle Backcomb RRP €15

The Belle Backcomb is the perfect brush for backcombing your hair. Achieve height and volume with our carefully designed double length bristles with five lines of teeth, without damage or breakage. The Belle Backcomb, unlike other backcombing brushes, uses flexible bristles as opposed to the standard boar bristle which can sometimes be too rough for the backcombing process.

The Belle Blowdry (Medium 33mm) RRP €19.99

The Belle Blowdry Brush is the perfect brush to easily achieve a salon blowdry at home. Nylon bristles and a coated barrel allow for easier rotation of the brush for blowdry beginners. The bristles are also extra-long to hold onto even the thickest hair with ease. The Belle Blowdry Medium is perfect for longer hair and adding bounce and body to your blowdry while achieving a sleek, frizz free finish.

The Belle Blowdry (Small 25mm) RRP €19.99

The Belle Blowdry small size is perfect for shorter hair and smoothing your fringe while achieving a sleek, frizz free finish.

The Scalp Brush RRP €8.99

This exciting new brush exfoliates the scalp from any build up leaving it feeling squeaky clean. It also stimulates the scalp and hair follicles promoting healthy hair growth.

The Belle Beauty Clips – 2 Pack RRP €8.99

These gorgeous clips are perfect for setting your style in place and keeping your hair back off your face to avoid any pesky makeup stains!

The Belle Bobbin RRP €19.99

Using 100% mulberry silk, this hair tie won't pull or tug on the hair, eliminating the risk of kinks, breakage and damage. The soft and smooth material allows for strong holding power, meaning your hair will stay in place without creating tension or irritation on the scalp and hair. The Belle Bobbin comes with a detachable bow to suit your personal style. Hair care has never looked so chic!

For more visit www.thebellebrush.com.