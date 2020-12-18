These Hazelnut Shortbread Biscuits are the perfect Christmas Cookie

If you're in the mood for a spot of festive baking then we highly recommend trying out this delicious hazelnut shortbread biscuit recipe.

Not only are they super simple and quick to make, but they're also absolutely scrumptious to eat too. Shortbread biscuits are such a festive staple, and no Christmas season would be complete without devouring at least one tin of these sweet treats.

This recipe in particular, from My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections, the award-winning cookbook written by acclaimed chef Maura O'Connell Foley, is one of our personal favourite festive delights, which we're going to be returning to year after year.

Ingredients:

• 100g caster sugar

• 100g light muscovado sugar

• 450g butter

• 285g plain white flour

• 285g stoneground

wholemeal flour

• 55g hazelnuts, toasted and

roughly chopped.

Method:

Preheat the oven to fan 160°C / fan 325°F / gas mark 4. Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Reduce the mixer to a medium speed and gradually add in the flour, mixing until smooth. Then fold in the hazelnuts. Lightly flour the work surface to roll out the dough. For rectangle or triangle shaped biscuits, roll out the dough into a rectangle shape (around 25x20cm / 10x8in) to a thickness of 1cm / ½in. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes or 10 minutes in the freezer; this will help with cutting the biscuits. Cut the rectangle into smaller rectangles or triangles. Alternatively, for round biscuits, roll the dough into a large sausage shape, chill, then cut round biscuits off the log, around 1cm / ½in thick. Place the shaped dough on the baking tray and prick once or twice with a fork. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden in colour. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections (RRP €35) is available directly from www.mywildatlantickitchen.com and selected independent bookstores nationwide.