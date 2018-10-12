Wedding Watch: Star studded guests arrive for the royal wedding

Excitement has been blowing through the grounds at St. George’s Chapel.

Today marks the special wedding day of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

And guests are turning up in crowds, thrilled to see the royal ceremony that marks the lovebirds’ happiness.

The happy couple have invited 1,200 members of the public to attend the Windsor wedding as well as family and friends.

Now, the guests are filtering in and we have seen some surprising supporters of the royal pair.

In attendance are Liv Tyler and Demi Moore, who look absolutely stunning in their maroon and navy fascinators.

Robbie Williams also arrived in a sleek, silver suit with a classy combed-back hairstyle. He was seen holding hands with his wife Ayda Field looking more fabulous than ever in her white ruffled suit.

Naomi Campbell is also in attendance wearing a gorgeous vintage-styled, black feathered dress as well as Britain's beloved Stephen Fry.

Singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt would not miss the big event either.

Among the guests @stephenfry makes his appearance at Princess Eugenie's big day. Follow the #RoyalWedding celebrations live here: https://t.co/Zm7KdDRooO pic.twitter.com/QlUCdyaTqR — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 12, 2018

Other guests include Kate Moss, Prince Harry’s ex Chesly Davy, and of course the Royal Family.

How amazing does Cara Delevinge in her suit and top hat!

Bob Geldof's daughter Pixie arrived with her husband George Barnett, breaking the sea of classic colours with a baby pink dress and matching twisted wrap.

It's official: the #royalwedding is well underway, as #PixieGeldof and husband George Barnett arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor pic.twitter.com/LdzBEkSuhf — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) October 12, 2018

The guests are teeming with joy for the soon-to-be married couple, fighting through blustery winds on their way to the chapel.

We cannot wait to see what Princess Eugenie’s dress will look like.

More to come…