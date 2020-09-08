These extensions are the greatest we’ve had in years

Since launching in 2005, Hairtalk, the worldwide innovators in tape extensions, have gone from strength to strength. Pioneers of their unique and effortless application, their role within the industry has never been so important given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

As salons reopen their doors, providing high quality services to all clients in an efficient manner is more important than ever before and it’s time for Hairtalk extensions to rightly shine. Hairtalk’s quick and easy application will allow for a fast turnaround for both stylist and client, minimizing the time spent in the salon without compromising results – flawless fuller looking hair can be yours in less than an hour!

Along with being loved and adored for the ease of their application, Hairtalk have much more to offer and are fast becoming the most popular style of hair extensions on the international beauty market. There are a few reasons why.

Quality

Hairtalk extensions are double drawn, 100% Indian Remy human hair ensuring natural discreet looking hair that can be used up to 3 times. The tapes themselves are ultra-fine medical grade tapes that are malleable for easy styling and allow the hair to fall naturally. Hairtalk tapes are known for their extreme lightweight feel, a feature that’s always pleasantly surprising for wearers both seasoned and new to hair extensions.

Choice

Hairtalk boasts a range of colours that can be completely customised to create your ideal shade and to allow for seamless blending into your natural hair. From all our natural blonde, brown, black and red shades, their genius silver line to highly imaginative high fashion colours, you are sure to find your perfect Hairtalk shade.

What’s more, Hairtalk are once again leading the way in with their own patented colour technique for balayage and ombre styles.

Application

Hairtalk application is quick, easy and requires no heated tools. You can achieve a full head of extensions in less than an hour, with filler options taking only 10 minutes; an essential and increasingly important feature of the Hairtalk application method given the current challenges being placed on the salon industry and clients themselves. As we all juggle the new day to day routines, it will still be possible to make time for our all much-loved appointments.

Prices

Pricing starts from as little as €100, depending on the amount of extensions and colour required.

Availability

Hairtalk is now available in over 100 salons nationwide. Find your local Hairtalk salon here.