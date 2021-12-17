These elegant Christmas champagne cocktails will get you totally in the mood for the festive season!

There’s no time like Christmas for something delicious and sparkling and champagne ticks the box every time!

But if you’re bored of sipping away on bubbles, we’ve got some fabulous champagne cocktail concoctions for you to try out this season that will definitely tickle your tastebuds! From the Berry Merry Christmas to Rudolph’s spritzer, we have a flavour for everyone’s tastes!

(The ingredients are per glass)

Rudolph’s Spritzer

40ml cranberry juice

2-3 cranberries

1 sprig rosemary

½ a lime

Sugar

Champagne

Use your lime slice to wet the rim of your champagne flute.

Pour sugar onto a plate and dip the rim into it to coat the rim.

Pour cranberry juice into the champagne flute and then squeeze some lime juice in alongside it.

Top off the mixture with champagne and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and your cranberries and enjoy!

Candycane Champagne

1 small candycane

30ml peppermint schnapps

Champagne

Wet your rim with water.

Pour sugar onto a plate and dip the rim into it to coat the rim.

Pour your peppermint schnapps into your champagne flute and top off with champagne.

Garnish with a candycane stick and enjoy!

Berry Merry Christmas

8-10 blueberries

1 thyme sprig

30ml triple sec

1tsp honey

Champagne

In a cocktail shaker, muddle your blueberries, thyme sprig and honey. Crush it al the release the flavours.

Pour in your triple sec and strain the mixture into your champagne flute.

Top off with champagne and garnish with frozen blueberries!

Citrus Christmas

30ml rosemary syrup

2tbsp blood orange juice

Champagne

5 rosemary sprigs

1 blood orange slice

First, to make your rosemary syrup simply heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water with 4 rosemary sprigs over a medium heat in a pan. Once the mixture has thickened like a syrup and cooled down, remove your rosemary sprigs and it’s ready to go!

Pour your blood orange juice into the champagne flute and add in rosemary syrup.

Top off with champagne and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a blood orange slice!