These dresses are *perfection* for anyone who dreams of being a winter bride

Summer weddings get all the hype, but anyone who’s into fashion knows that winter will offer you so many wedding dress options you’ll be struggling to choose.

Heavier, luxurious fabrics, stunning colour schemes and lots of cosy texture and accessories means not only will you have the most magical and glam wedding dress, you’ll also have the most memorable and stunning wedding day for it’s cool and different look.

Check out our fave wedding dresses from the winter season offering this year to get inspired!

Created in a pure silk crepe and framed with bold pearl detailing, this gown is worn by the strong of heart. Sleek and simple in design, this feminine silhouette showcases powerful shoulders, a nipped in waist and a diamond cut back. The high neckline with small shoulder pads creates a clean line, while the pearl belt detail accentuates waist. The diamond open back with pearl button closure is the kind of stunning and luxurious detail that winter brides can pull off with ease and the soft bias cut skirt create volume for a super sleek look full of glamour!

Part of the Jewel 2022 Collection, Stephanie Allin’s ‘Seraphine’ allows you to live out your swan princess/snow queen fantasy in this exquisite feather tulle gown. Complete with detachable shoulder drapes, this is a dramatic take on fairytale princess at its finest. This is the kind of dress you can really bring the drama with and will look unbelievable with the right photographer and setting! Perfect for a Christmas wedding, we fell totally in love with this one!

The perfect fit for the bride who can’t decide, the Isla gown is a majestic fitted gown that transforms from fitted to princess with one simple addition! Ethereal and giving us very ‘snowflake fairy’ vibes it’s a stunning customizable option. Designed with long, enchanting sleeves made with a gentle, snowflakes motifs in beaded lace, the pattern in echoed in the flowing tulle skirt and train. Glittering and delicate this is a gown that is truly magical and will fit any winter aesthetic.

For the bride who wants a touch of that 1920s glamour, Grace is the perfect fit! Themost delicate ivory lace gown with a soft fishtail shape and full skirt, it falls into a pretty lace hem that gives us major Downton Abbey vibes. The off-the-shoulder detailed straps are adorned with sparkling crystals, leading to a flattering V-shaped neckline that adds a hint of sparkle without overdoing it. A true vintage beauty, we can really see this one at a New Year’s Eve wedding!

Ethereal elegance, the Constantina designer wedding dress is a dream come true. The soft A-line features romantic details, like its allover frosted, metallic floral embroidery and sheer, embroidered long sleeves. A classic v-neckline meets a delicate keyhole back, while a pearl and crystal beaded waistband adds the perfect touch of sparkle. A sexy V-neck adds a hint of sultriness and while the delicate appliqué pattern makes for a feminine and chic touch.