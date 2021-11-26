These boots are made for dancing! Our boot selections to see us through the festive season

We love a good winter boot – they elevate every outfit from meh to amazing, giving us cute wintery vibes, whether we're in a cosy jumper or glam festive dress. And having a pair of go-to boots that take us through the Christmas party season is an absolute must!

Whether you're a jeans and nice top girl or love to make an entrance in a dramatic dress, we have a pair of boots for you thta will have you dancing through the festive season! Browse below to pick out your favorites and grab them before they sell out!

A slim heeled boot is a winter must-have and this selection from Korky’s ticks all our winter party shoe boxes. The flattering sock fit makes it the ideal piece to pair with your midi skirts and dresses for a classy and sleek look. The chunky, clear heel unit adds an interesting detail that draws the eye and adds a cool and sophisticated element to the look – it’s a win for us.

The Rubinaa boots are packed with attitude and inspired by '90s grunge. Featuring sock-like faux leather uppers, inside zip for easy on and off access, complete with a chunky platform sole and block heel, they're the perfect vintage-inspired piece to rock this holiday season. Paired with a paperboy cap and a cinched-waist mini dress, we think these boots may not be made for walking but they’re sure made to make jaws drop!

Looking for that chic snow queen vibe this year? These boots from ASOS are giving us all the luxury, ice princess vibes. The block heel makes them totally wearable and the flattering almond toe cut is soft and feminine, making them the perfect wearable boot this season. The cinching ankle strap gives a flattering cut to the boot by emphasising the slimmest part of the leg, meaning they’re perfect to pair with your favourite skinny jeans of mini skirt!

So chic, so sleek and so sophisticated, that we almost don’t want to share these! No one can deny that Zara has given us a truly bumper selection of beautiful pieces this year and these stunning ankle boots are no exception. Featuring a golden stiletto heel and an elastic leg., this sexy take on the sock boot is all sharp angles and sleekness, from the pointed toe to the slick material. Perfect for amping up your look for the office Christmas party this year!

Is anyone else getting total New Years’ vibes from this stunning boot? We’re obsessed with this one, with its lavish diamante detailing on this classic stretch boot. It can be partnered with minimalist, shimmering accessories to create an on trend look that is subtle, bit still super festive. The ultimate glam boot, we’re definitely putting these on our Christmas wishlists!

If you want to turn up the statement from the Arnotts' selection, this pick from Stradivarius might be more your speed! Hit the dancefloor like the stunning disco queen you are in these insanely gorgeous, shimmering and glittering boots that will have heads turning all night long. Ideal for glamming up your ‘jeans and nice top’ go-to outfit, these sparkly shoes will have you dancing the night away this festive season like a shining star!

Wow, wow, wow – these knee-high leather patchwork boots are a 90s dream! Featuring a soft square toe, platform sole and classic block heel, this patchwork style boot is young, quirky and the perfect pair to any outfit you’re throwing together. Live your best 90s dream girl life in these knee-high leather patchwork boots!

Looking for that perfect winter fit that can go from day to night? Then this is the perfect boot just for you! The Bobby Square Toe Leather Boot lands in a black and brown leather upper with a block heel for undeniable style. The sexy snake print style and low heel makes it feel dressy, but won’t have you tottering around in impossible heels all night. And that’s always a win!

Make a sparkling statement in the Vegan Fortune Boots from KG by Kurt Geiger this Christmas. Another subtle shimmer, it’s set on a sculptural stiletto heel for that extra glam factor. The elongated pointed toe adds an element of elegance to the piece that’s finished with sparkling jewels, making them a true party showstopper.