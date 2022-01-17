These blueberry vegan scones are the perfect Veganuary snack!

Getting to the middle of January always shows us how hard Veganuary can be. By now we're craving all our favourite treats and missing grabbing something quick and easy.

However, there is a fix for this! Making a few treats ahead of time like these gorgeous lemon and blueberry vegan scones means you cna have delicious and vegan snacks whenever you want, ready to go! Perfect for breakfast, lunch and before-dinner snacks, we're definitely making these this week to satisfy our sweet teeth!

You'll need…

200g all-purpose flour

100g light brown sugar

1tsp baking powder

2 pinches salt

Zest of 1 lemon

50g frozen coconut oil shavings

100ml oat milk

½tsp vanilla extract

50g blueberries

Heat your oven to 200C.

Pour dry ingredients into a large bowl – that includes your flour, salt, baking soda and sugar. Stir to combine.

Next, grate in your lemon zest, followed by your grated frozen coconut oil. Mix together, pressing the oil into the dry ingredients with clean, dry hands.

Follow this by adding in your oat milk and vanilla extract and kneading them together one again until your dough is crumbly and sticky.

Lastly, toss in your blueberries and mix them into the dough using a fork.

Flour your counter and your rolling pin and gently roll out the dough until its about 1.5 -2 inches thick. Use a glass to cut out the shapes on scones and place them on a baking parchment-lined baking tray.

Place the cut out scones in the freezer for 10 minutes, before baking them in the oven at 200C for 20 minutes or until cooked through. Enjoy with your favourite jam or vegan butter!