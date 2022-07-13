These Banana & Blueberry French Toast sandwiches are brunch heaved!

When asked what our favourite meal of the day is, breakfast, lunch or dinner, without a doubt every time the answer is brunch! A cross between breakfast and lunch, sweet and savoury.

To help tide you over until weekend brunch with the girls, why not indulge in this heavenly banana and blueberry French toast sandwich? It would also make the perfect mid-week dessert option!

This delectable recipe, courtesy of Jamie Oliver, is super easy to put together and completely adaptable depending on what flavours take your fancy.

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

1 small banana

A handful of blueberries

1 large egg, preferably free-range or organic

1 tablespoon golden caster sugar

2 slices of medium-cut white bread

10g butter, at room temperature

Low-fat Greek yoghurt, to serve

Optional: icing sugar, for dusting

Method:

Peel the banana and mash in a bowl. Add the blueberries and lightly crush

Crack the eggs into a separate shallow bowl, add the sugar and beat with a fork.

Put the slices of bread in the sweet egg mixture, and turn after approximately 1 minute so they soak up the egg mixture on both sides.

Pick up the bread and let the excess egg drip off, then pop on a plate. Smear most of your fruit mixture onto one slice, leaving a little gap around the edges.

Put the other slice on top and press down with a fish slice to help them stick together.

Put a frying pan on a medium heat and add a knob of butter. Once melted, add the eggy sandwich and press down with the fish slice to make sure it’s in even contact with the pan.

Fry for 2 to 3 minutes, then lift up with a fish slice to check it’s golden brown on the bottom

When it’s looking good, flip over and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until golden and crisp.

Transfer to a plate and serve with a dollop of yoghurt or crème fraîche, and the remaining fruit mixture spooned over the top. Dust with icing sugar, if you like and enjoy!