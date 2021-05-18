These are the spring/summer hair trends to watch out for

Have you managed to get a hair appointment now that the salons are finally open again? Then you might want to check out these fabulous hairstyles that are trending right now!

The expert team at Zeba Hairdressing have put together a set of styles to watch out for this spring/summer season, as hairdressers around the country are going to be kept busy.

According to the Zeba Hairdressing team, ‘The Shag’ is back with its edgy attitude and proved the most popular style with hair artists and clients alike. As you can see, it’s such a lovely change from the one-length looks we’ve been seeing over the last few years.

‘Curtain bangs’ with swept fringes are also a big trend this year, as the 70’s era of flared trousers and brown tones make a ravishing return. One of the coolest styles for women this summer if your style leans more towards the retro rock ‘n’ roll side.

Or, if you’re just looking for the perfect cut for summer, move the wavy shag to the top of your list. While the classic shag haircut is usually seen on medium-length hair, long-haired ladies can also rock the layered look. The layers add movement and dimension while taking some of the weight out, making a long shag haircut ideal for those with thicker hair. At the same time, the front layers will frame your face beautifully, so it doesn’t get lost in the ‘mass’ of your hair.

Believe it or not, ‘The Modern Mullet’ is also back in style! Thanks to celebs like Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, this staple 80’s look is back in fashion again and we have to say, we’re not completely mad about it.

Let’s be honest though, anything is better than these grown out, damaged split ends we’ve been dealing with for months!