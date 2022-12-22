These are the best movies on the telly over Christmas week

There’s nothing we love more than settling down to an amazing film – festive or not – over the Christmas holidays. Luckily for us, our favourite TV channels always have a spectacular array of movies to choose from over the festive season, so we’re constantly spoiled for choice.

This year, there is an especially amazing schedule of films taking place from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day. However, if you need some help in narrowing down your best options, then we’re here to help!

Below, we have made a note of some of the best Christmas films that will be appearing on the telly over the holidays. Make a note of these, and let the TV remote wars begin:

Christmas Eve

Arthur Christmas – ITV1, 12:45pm

One for all the family! This magical animation from 2011 is voiced by the likes of James McAvoy and Bill Nighy. When Santa Claus’ son Arthur discovers that a horrible mistake has been made on Christmas Eve and a little girl hasn’t received her present, he sets out on an adventure to set things right and deliver the present before the sun comes up on Christmas morning.

Miracle On 34th Street – RTÉ One, 1:45pm

One of our favourites! This remake of the classic 1947 movie stars Elizabeth Perkins as Dorey Walker, a woman who is tasked with hiring an acting Santa for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. However, when the man she hires claims to be the real Kris Kringle, he is deemed to be insane and sent to trial. Dorey’s young daughter Susan (played by Matilda herself, Mara Wilson) and her lawyer friend Bryan (Dylan McDermott) subsequently set out to prove that Kris is the real Santa Claus.

Christmas With The Kranks – TG4, 5pm

A hilariously festive film for Christmas Eve! Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis portray married couple Luther and Nora Krank, who horrify their neighbourhood when they declare that they won’t be celebrating Christmas. However, when their grown-up daughter Blair (Julie Gonzalo) surprises her parents with a last-minute trip home for the holidays, the Kranks enter into a mad frenzy, as they attempt to turn their house into a festive wonderland in time for Blair’s arrival.

Christmas Day

Aladdin – BBC One, 3:10pm

Rustle up a bit of magic on Christmas Day with this live-action version of the Disney tale! When kind-hearted thief Aladdin (Mena Massoud) crosses paths with the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott), the pair begin to fall in love with the help of Aladdin’s new friend Genie (Will Smith). However, things soon take a turn for the worse when evil Jafar attempts to usurp the king and take over the ruling of Agrabah. Will Aladdin, Jasmine and Genie be able to stop his wicked plan?

Little Women – RTÉ One, 4:05pm

A re-imagining of a literary classic! In 2019, director Greta Gerwig released her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women. Starring the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh, it tells the story of Jo March, an aspiring writer in the 1800s who dreams of making it big in New York. Realising that the most ordinary of tales can often become extraordinary ones, Jo begins her plan to release a novel based on the lives of herself, her three sisters and their friendly neighbour, Laurie. However, as Jo's tale weaves in love, heartbreak and grief, she begins to realise that happy endings don't always come easily.

Love Actually – ITV, 10:45pm

A Christmas classic! This Richard Curtis festive rom-com is jam packed with stars, from Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, to Colin Firth and Keira Knightley. The film follows ten different stories throughout the month of December. As the tales begin to interconnect together, hearts get broken, love finds new growth, and incredible friendships are formed. Who doesn’t love a bit of love at Christmas?

Boxing Day

Frozen – BBC One, 12:25pm

This Disney animated film is almost 10 years old, but is still beloved by many! During the reception of her royal coronation, Queen Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) panics and accidentally freezes over the kingdom of Arendelle with her icy powers. After she flees from shame and fear, her estranged sister Anna (Kristen Bell) sets out on a mission to bring Elsa home and unfreeze Arendelle, with the help of iceman Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), reindeer Sven, and a friendly snowman named Olaf (Josh Gad).

Mary Poppins – BBC One, 2:25pm

A childhood favourite! Hollywood icon Julie Andrews stars as Mary Poppins, a nanny who is hired by a stressed-out Mr Banks to look after – and sort out – his two mischievous children, Michael and Jane. However, when Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep, the Banks family quickly discover that she is no ordinary nanny, but rather, quite a magical one. Everyone in the family will find it hard not to sing along to this classic!

The Sound of Music – BBC One, 2:40pm

The hills are alive with the sound of music! This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical stars Julie Andrews as Maria, a struggling nun who is sent by her convent to the home of the widowed Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer), in order to look after his seven children. Maria is initially appalled by her employer's steely demeanour and the strict rules he imposes on his sons and daughters. With a bit of love, music and fun, Maria begins to bring light back into the Von Trapp family, but not before the threat of the Second World War looms…

New Year’s Eve

West Side Story (1961 version) – BBC Two, 3:10pm

Admittedly not the cheeriest film for Christmas, but still a musical classic! Based on Shakespeare’s tale of Romeo and Juliet, young Tony (Richard Beymer) and innocent Maria (Natalie Wood) attend a dance at their local gym in New York City, and fall in love at first sight. Being from polar-opposite backgrounds, their family and friends forbid them from being together, and rifts begin to form. Will Tony and Maria’s love reign supreme, or are they forever destined to be star-crossed lovers?

Yesterday – BBC One, 7:20pm

One for fans of The Beatles! Singer-songwriter Jack (Himesh Patel) is struggling to make it in the musical industry, but when a terrifying accident coincides with a blackout, he finds himself waking up the next day with the realisation that he is the only one in the world who knows who The Beatles are. Taking advantage of the band’s music catalogue, Jack quickly becomes a pop superstar – but will his secret ever be discovered?

New Year’s Day

La La Land – TG4, 10pm

One for the musical fans! Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling pair up in this award-winning hit from 2016. Aspiring actress Mia and flunking jazz pianist Sebastian cross paths and form an unexpected kinship. However, as the pair’s relationship deepens, they discover that their love for each other doesn’t always mix well with their love for their respective arts.