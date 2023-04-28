These are the best films on the telly this bank holiday weekend

Hooray, it’s a bank holiday weekend!

After a busy week of work, we’re absolutely delighted that we have an extra day of relaxing to enjoy this weekend.

If you’re looking for some ideas on how to fill your time over the next few days, then why not watch a couple of films?

Luckily for us, many TV channels will be showing some brilliant movie selections this bank holiday weekend.

From comedies to wholesome family films, there is something in this list for everyone to enjoy. So, have a scroll below, and check out our top picks for what’s going to be on the telly this weekend:

Ted – ITV2, Friday at 9pm

A young boy named John is delighted when his beloved teddy bear, Ted, comes to life and becomes the ultimate companion. However, now that he’s all grown up and wants to settle down with his girlfriend, John (Mark Wahlberg) soon begins to realise that his cuddly friend hasn’t matured with him. In fact, it turns out that Ted will do anything to ruin John’s happily ever after… but will it ruin the duo’s friendship?

Shrek – E4, Saturday at 7:15pm

When isolated ogre Shrek is about to lose the rights to the swamp he calls home, he’ll do just about anything to secure it. So, when the nasty Lord Farquaad offers him a deal to rescue the trapped Princess Fiona in return for his swap, Shrek jumps at the chance. With the talkative Donkey by his side, Shrek sets out on a mission to free Fiona, but of course, nothing goes as planned! If you also fancy watching the sequel to this classic, then Shrek 2 is due to air on E4 on Sunday night, too.

Moana – BBC One, Sunday at 3pm

One for the Disney lovers! Young Moana knows that one day, she will have to fulfill her duty and become the chief of her island. However, she cannot ignore her desperation to explore and to go beyond the sea. So, when the plants and fish of Motunui begin to die, the teenager uses this as her chance to embark on a brave mission to take back the heart of goddess Te Fitti, which was stolen from demigod Maui.

Pitch Perfect – ITV2, Monday at 8pm

Anna Kendrick plays Becca, a new college student at Barden University who is forced into joining the college’s all-female acapella group, The Bellas. The girls are determined to win the National competition, and Becca thinks she’s got what it takes to turn the group’s luck around… but will the group’s leader Aubrey welcome the new blood with open arms?

No Time to Die – RTÉ One, Monday at 9:30pm

If you never managed to catch the latest James Bond film in the cinema, then this is your chance to see it! This time, Daniel Craig’s leading man is enjoying life in Jamaica after leaving MI6. However, his peace doesn’t last for long, when an old friend from the CIA turns up and asks James for help. Tasked with a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, 007’s mission quickly turns even more dangerous as he discovers a villian who has some dangerous new technology to hand.