These are the 100 best Disney songs of all time, according to fans

For Disney lovers, choosing their favourite song of all time can feel like an impossible task.

This year, the magical corporation behind so many of our favourite films is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

When it comes to Disney, there is no denying that music has played such a huge part in its success. Whether you go for an old-school classic or one of the more recent hits, there are so many incredible tunes in the Disney discography. How could we ever pick just one?

Well, Billboard recently ranked a list of what they believe to be the top 100 best Disney songs of all time. From beautiful Disney princess songs to poppy hits from Disney Channel original movies, this list has certainly got it all.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive Under The Sea with us below, and find out which of your favourite tracks made the top 100:

Credit: Frozen 2 / Disney

100. Into the Unknown – from Frozen 2

99. Nothing Can Stop Us Now – from Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

98. Best of Friends – from The Fox and the Hound

97. He's a Tramp – from Lady and the Tramp

96. Golden Dream – from The American Adventure

95. I'll Get You What You Want (Cockatoo in Malibu) – from Muppets Most Wanted

94. On My Way – from Brother Bear

93. A Place Called Slaughter Race – from Ralph Breaks the Internet

92. Promise – from IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth

91. Strut – from The Cheetah Girls 2

90. Wouldn't Change a Thing – from Camp Rock 2

89. Ultimate – from Freaky Friday

88. Stand Out – from A Goofy Movie

87. Candle on the Water – from Pete's Dragon

86. One Little Spark – from Journey Into Imagination With Figment

85. The Three Caballeros – from The Three Caballeros

84. Grim Grinning Ghosts – from The Haunted Mansion

83. Portobello Road – from Bedknobs and Broomsticks

82. Surface Pressure – from Encanto

81. Just Around the Riverbend – from Pocahontas

80. Send It On – from Disney's Friends for Change

Credit: Encanto / Disney

79. She's So Gone – from Lemonade Mouth

78. Man or Muppet – from The Muppets

77. We Are Here to Change the World – from Captain EO

76. Bet on It – from High School Musical 2

75. S.I.M.P. (Squirrels in My Pants) – from Phineas and Ferb

74. Veggie Veggie Fruit Fruit – from Kitchen Kabaret

73. Proud Family – from The Proud Family

72. Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride – from Lilo & Stitch

71. When Will My Life Begin – from Tangled

70. Ev'rybody Wants to Be a Cat – from The Aristocats

Credit: Tangled / Disney

69. Gotta Find You – from Camp Rock

68. The Ballad of Davy Crockett – from Disneyland

67. That’s How You Know – from Enchanted

66. The Unbirthday Song – from Alice in Wonderland

65. Poor Unfortunate Souls – from The Little Mermaid

64. The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers – from Winnie The Pooh and the Blustery Day

63. Rescue Rangers Theme – from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

62. Heigh-Ho – from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

61. Do You Want to Build a Snowman? – from Frozen

60. You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! – from Peter Pan

Credit: Peter Pan / Disney

59. Oo-De-Lally – from Robin Hood

58. The Best of Both Worlds – from Hannah Montana

57. Lava – from the Pixar short Lava

56. King of New York – from Newsies

55. All I Want – from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

54. Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me) – from Pirates of the Caribbean

53. Miracles Happen (When You Believe) – from The Princess Diaries

52. Let’s Get Together – from The Parent Trap

51. I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song) – from The Jungle Book

50. When She Loved Me – from Toy Story 2

49. Soarin Theme – from Soarin' Over California

48. Cheetah Sisters – from The Cheetah Girls

47. I'll Make a Man Out of You – from Mulan

46. Why Should I Worry? – from Oliver & Company

45. I Won't Say I'm in Love – from Hercules

44. How Far I'll Go – from Moana

43. Disney Afternoon Theme – from The Disney Afternoon

42. Belle – from Beauty and the Beast

41. Pink Elephants on Parade – from Dumbo

40. Hakuna Matata – from The Lion King

Credit: The Lion King / Disney

39. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo – from Cinderella

38. The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room – from Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

37. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – from Mary Poppins

36. Call Me, Beep Me! – from Kim Possible

35. Friend Like Me – from Aladdin

34. You'll Be in My Heart – from Tarzan

33. There's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow – from Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

32. Almost There – from The Princess and the Frog

31. This Is Me – from Camp Rock

30. What Dreams Are Made Of – from The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Credit: The Lizzie McGuire Movie / Disney

29. You've Got a Friend in Me – from Toy Story

28. That's So Raven – from That's So Raven

27. Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? – from Three Little Pigs

26. Under the Sea – from The Little Mermaid

25. Whistle While You Work – from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

24. Supernova Girl – from Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

23. Reflection – from Mulan

22. Nobody Like U – from Turning Red

21. You're Welcome – from Moana

20. I 2 I – from A Goofy Movie

19. DuckTales – from DuckTales

18. Once Upon a Dream – from Sleeping Beauty

17. Colors of the Wind – from Pocahontas

16. A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes – from Cinderella

15. Remember Me – Coco

14. The Bare Necessities – from The Jungle Book

13. Cruella de Vil – from 101 Dalmations

12. We Don't Talk About Bruno – from Encanto

11. Circle of Life – from The Lion King

10. Breaking Free – from High School Musical

Credit: High School Musical / Disney

9. A Spoonful of Sugar – from Mary Poppins

8. The Climb – from Hannah Montana: The Movie

7. The Mickey Mouse March – from The Mickey Mouse Club

6. A Whole New World – from Aladdin

5. When You Wish Upon A Star – from Pinocchio

4. Be Our Guest – from Beauty and the Beast

3. It’s A Small World – from It’s A Small World

2. Let It Go – from Frozen

1. Part of Your World – from The Little Mermaid