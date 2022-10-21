These 7 stylish winter coats are a must for this autumn season

We’re calling it now – it’s officially coat season!

The dark mornings and evenings have arrived, the weather is getting wetter by the day, and it won’t be long before we can see our breath lingering in the air every time we step outside.

Although we are fond of the autumn and winter seasons for their cosy vibes, it can be difficult to find the perfect coat that will see you through the last few months of the year.

If you are struggling to find your next perfect A/W coat, then we are here to help! We have scoured through our most beloved fashion brands and picked out our current favourite coats, which we would be more than happy to sport over the next couple of months!

Whether you are looking for a colourful option or something more on the neutral side, there is something for everyone. Check out our chosen coats below:

First of all, we thought we would go for one of the more practical options! We all know what our weather can be like during the autumn and winter months – one minute it is beaming with glorious, crisp sunshine, and the next minute it is chucking it down with rain. In those instances, you need to be prepared! This parka from ASOS is waterproof and has a drawstring hood, to protect you as much as possible from those unexpected showers. It is also incredibly stylish and is guaranteed to match any outfit.

Who doesn’t love a classic nude coat? We fell in love with this item from Next as soon as we saw it. It is such a beautiful, classy coat – we are obsessed with its buttoned detailing on the sleeve! You can choose to keep it buttoned up or open, to show off the extra layers of your outfit. It is also available in tall sizes, making it perfect for those of us who have a few extra inches in height.

A stunning colourful coat! Although neutrals are always fun to play with, we also would never say no to experimenting with brighter colours in our coats. This one from Very is a gorgeous shade of powder blue, but isn’t too intense to the point where you could be spotted from miles away in a crowd. Its waterproof qualities will ensure that you will stay nice and dry throughout the changeable weather, and its thick, cosy material will keep you feeling snug all day long.

This dark grey coat from Peacocks is a favourite of ours! Its warm fabric ensures that it will keep you cosy and warm during the coldest of days, and its high collar gives a lovely air of sophistication. Plus, its neutral dark grey shade means that it will be incredibly versatile throughout your wardrobe. If you’re looking for a simple but chic coat for this autumn and winter season, this could be the one for you!

Teddy coats have been around for a few years now, and they’re definitely here to stay! This gorgeous pale pink number from New Look serves both cosy and sleek vibes. We love the colour of this one – it gives you a warm, colourful glow, without being too bold of a shade. Of course, it isn’t the kind of coat that will keep you dry from any wet weather, but it will certainly keep you feeling toasty!

Now this is what we call a business coat! This stunning checked item is a wonderful option for those who want something a bit more sophisticated and versatile. This can definitely be dressed down with some denim jeans and boots, but if necessary, it can also be dressed up with a party dress or your favourite suit for a day at the office. A wardrobe staple!

Penneys/Primark Cream Crombie Coat (RRP €38)

Last but by no means least, a classic cream coat is always a good idea! This one from Penneys/Primark is perfect for those looking on a budget, as it won’t break your bank but it still looks incredibly fashionable. Its long length gives a very sophisticated look, and its creamy shade means that it is guaranteed to go with every single outfit. A no brainer!