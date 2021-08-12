These 3 no-bake recipes are sure to satisfy those sweet tooth cravings

In the mood for a spot of baking but can’t be bothered to stick the oven on? We feel you — that’s why these three no-bake recipes are so great!

They’re super simple to put together, are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth cravings and don’t actually require any baking at all.

Not forgetting of course that they all pair beautifully with a cup of tea making elevenses so much better!

Rocky Road Bars

If you’re in the mood for something chocolatey then this is the recipe for you. Made up of store-cupboard staples this is definitely one every baker needs in their recipe repertoire.

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

125g butter

2 tbsp golden syrup

150g milk chocolate

150g dark chocolate

125g digestive biscuits (roughly broken)

125g rich tea biscuits (roughly broken)

50g Maltesers

125g mini marshmallows

Method:

Grease and line a 20cm square cake tin.

Melt butter, syrup and chocolate over a double boiler.

In a large bowl add biscuits, Maltesers and mini marshmallows.

Pour the melted chocolate mix over and mix well.

Transfer to prepared cake tin and press down well.

Place in the fridge to set before cutting into bars.

Peanut Butter Squares

If you love peanut butter then this recipe is a must try! It’s sweet and salty and utterly scrumptious.

Serves: 16

Ingredients:

250g digestive biscuits

200g soft light brown sugar

300g crunchy peanut butter

150g butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g dark chocolate, melted

Method:

Grease and line a square tin with baking parchment.

In a food processor, blend the digestive biscuits with the sugar until it gets to a fine breadcrumb texture.

Add the melted butter, peanut butter and the vanilla extract and pulse until well-combined.

Transfer the mixture into the prepared tin and press it down firmly. You can delicately tap the tin to make sure you get an even surface.

Pour the melted chocolate and make sure to cover the peanut butter mixture completely, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Remove from the tin and cut into 16 squares.

Oreo Cookies and Cream Squares

This creamy, fudgy treat is such a delight and an excellent addition to any family gathering or backyard party.

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

150g butter

350g Oreo biscuits

2 tsp powdered gelatine

350g cream cheese

300ml double cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g caster sugar

100g white chocolate

Method:

Line a 9 inch dish with cling film.

Melt the butter in a pan on a low temperature. Set aside.

Place 2/3 of the Oreos in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Pour in the butter and process a little more.

Spoon into the tray and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Heat up a little water in a saucepan.

Combine the gelatine with 60ml of cold water in a heatproof cup.

Sit the cup in the saucepan of water and stir to dissolve the gelatine.

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, vanilla extract, cream, sugar and the rest of the Oreos. Use a hand held blender to beat until smooth.

Gently melt the white chocolate in the microwave on 30 second blasts until melted.

Stir the gelatine mixture and the melted white chocolate into the cream cheese mixture.

Remove the base from the fridge and add the cream cheese mixture. Smooth with the back of a spoon.

Place in the fridge until set.