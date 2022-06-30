There’s finally an opening date for the brand new Dublin LEGO Store

LEGO lovers will be delighted to hear that we finally have an opening date for the brand new LEGO store which will be coming to Dublin later this summer. Ireland’s very first LEGO store, located at 41 Grafton Street, will be open to the public on August 18.

To help get people excited about the launch, the LEGO Group have recreated one of Dublin’s most iconic landmarks — the Poolbeg Towers. Bringing a LEGO brick twist to the beautiful Sandymount Strand in the early hours of the morning, a team of expert LEGO builders gathered at the Strand before dawn to build the iconic Poolbeg Towers crafted entirely from LEGO Bricks.

The LEGO towers took centre stage on the picturesque seafront at sunrise this morning, marking the countdown to LEGO’s first store opening in Ireland and the beginning of summer holiday season for Irish families. The LEGO replica of the famous towers will be on display on South King Street today (30 June 2022), just around the corner from where the brand-new, state-of-the-art LEGO store will be located.

The Poolbeg Towers replica will then be on permanent display at the LEGO store from the 18th August, bringing a much-loved Dublin landmark to the Danish brand’s latest store.

Passer-bys are encouraged to take photos of the brick landmark and share on their social media with the hashtag #LEGOStoreDublin. The first 2000 people to share an image on social with the hashtag #LEGOStoreDublin will receive a free limited edition ‘I <3 LEGO Store Dublin’ tile which they can claim when the store opens.

Previously it was announced that this new Dublin-based LEGO store will offer shoppers a unique ‘retailainment’ experience. This fun concept blends physical and digital experiences, allowing shoppers to immerse themselves in the famous LEGO brick, as well as create personalised products.