There’s a pre-Ed Sheeran brunch happening in Dublin this Saturday

After wowing crowds in Cork, Galway and Belfast, Ed Sheeran will close his biggest ever Irish tour in Dublin's Pheonix Park this weekend.

And what better way to prepare for the gig of the summer than loading up on a delicious pre-Ed brunch this Saturday?

Located on Dublin's George's Street, NoLIta is offering concert-goers a unique pre-party experience in the hours running up to the big event.

For just €21, you'll be fed, watered, and even transported directly to the gig.

Choose a dish from NoLIta's new Summer Brunch menu and wash it down with a house drink all while listening to all your favourite Ed Sheeran jams and getting fired up for the night ahead.

The bus to the Phoenix Park will leave NoLIta at 5.30pm.

Tickets for the 1.30pm brunch sitting are available here. Each ticket includes:

One Brunch Main from the NoLIta Summer Brunch Menu

One House Drink (Pint, Glass of Wine, Spirit & Splash, 330ml Bottle)

One Seat on the Bus to Ed Sheeran

For more information click here.